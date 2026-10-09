Texas DPS trooper rescues injured owl off I-10

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A Texas state trooper had a "hoot" of a day on Thursday after spotting an injured owl along I-10.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Safety said Trooper Raymond Torres found the owl in the center median of the interstate while on patrol near Van Horn.

Torres stopped to check on the injured bird and looked after the owl until Texas Parks and Wildlife could arrive.

Photos showed the owl spending some time in the front passenger seat of Torres’ patrol car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Texas Department of Safety)

What's next:

Texas Parks and Wildlife eventually took the owl to the El Paso Zoo, where he will be receiving medical treatment.

What they're saying:

"As a trooper, you never know what each day will bring," the Texas Department of Safety wrote in a social media post. "Moments like this remind us why strong partnerships with other state agencies and the community are so important."