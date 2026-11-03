APD looking for man accused of robbing victim in North Austin

The Brief Austin police are looking for a robbery suspect The suspect is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim in the 5600 block of N. Lamar Blvd on Oct. 9 Detectives believe the suspect frequents the area of N. Lamar Blvd. and W. Koenig Lane



Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a victim in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 9, around 1:55 p.m., a suspect was involved in a robbery in the 5600 block of N. Lamar Blvd. The suspect is accused of assaulting a victim and stealing his belongings.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a muscular build and a mustache.

Detectives also believe the suspect frequents the area of N. Lamar Blvd. and W. Koenig Lane.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police (APD) Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.