Texas flooding: Over 60 pets arrive at APA! after severe flooding in Kerr, Williamsion counties

The Brief Austin Pets Alive! takes in 60 pets following severe flooding APA! has been in Kerr County helping with veterinary services APA! is asking for help with fosters and donations



About 60 pets have been relocated to Austin Pets Alive! following severe flooding in Kerr and Williamson counties over the last 24 hours.

What we know:

APA! says it has been in Kerr County with a veterinary team helping to triage incoming animals impacted by the flooding.

The organization was able to completely clear out the Kerr County shelter, allowing them to house lost pets closer to home.

APA! has also taken in animals from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, which had to take in more than 100 animals evacuated from the Georgetown Animal Shelter due to flooding.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dog rescued in Kerrville (Austin Pets Alive!)

What you can do:

Right now, APA! is asking for four things from the public:

Foster a dog or cat: Go to Go to austinpetsalive.org and click on the banner at the top asking for Emergency Help for Animals Affected by Flooding

Make a donation: To help with the medical care we are providing to animals that are sick or injured and have been displaced from their families, go to To help with the medical care we are providing to animals that are sick or injured and have been displaced from their families, go to austinpetsalive.org and click on the ‘Donate’ button at the top of the banner.

Donate pet supplies in Williamson County: If you are near Williamson County, and you have cat or dog food, pet crates, or other pet supplies to donate, please drop them off at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS is also in need of emergency fosters. You can If you are near Williamson County, and you have cat or dog food, pet crates, or other pet supplies to donate, please drop them off at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS is also in need of emergency fosters. You can sign up to foster here or register as a foster when you arrive at the shelter.

Donate pet supplies in Kerr County: If you are near Kerr County and can donate pet food or supplies directly to Kerrville Pets Alive!, please deliver them to 2102 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.

APA! is also in need of canned pet food and pet supplies they can send home with fosters.

Veterinary clinics with spare vaccines can donate them to Austin Pets Alive!'s Town Lake Animal Shelter at 1156 West Cesar Chavez, Austin, tomorrow (July 6) from noon to 6 p.m.

Those in the Kerrville area who are missing a pet, have found a pet, or need to report a pet left behind can call 830-200-0539 or fill out this form.