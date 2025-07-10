Texas flooding: Austin Wildlife Rescue asks for donations after taking in over 200 animals

The Brief Austin Wildlife Rescue is asking for donations The organization took in over 200 animals after devastating flooding in Central Texas An Amazon wishlist was created. If you would like to help out, click on the link below



Austin Wildlife Rescue is asking for donations after taking in over 200 animals amid devastating flooding in Central Texas.

The animals that were taken in were either injured, orphaned, or left confused during the recent floods.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Austin Wildlife Rescue

They are now asking for help to continue to provide the care these animals require, and make sure they get released back to the wild.

A few of the animals that were recovered were a red-bellied woodpecker, two tiny fox squirrels, a baby raccoon, three large common snapping turtles, and a black-bellied whistling duckling.

If you would like to donate, the Austin Wildlife Rescue has put together a wish list on Amazon. Click here to donate.