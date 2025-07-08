Texas flooding: Man believed to be delivering medicine found dead in Burnet County

The Brief The body of Bill Venus of Belton, believed to be delivering medicine, has been recovered after he was swept from his car in Burnet County flooding. His car was found days earlier along Hamilton Creek, but his body was just recovered this week. Search efforts continue for Marble Falls Area Fire Chief Michael Phillips, who also went missing after being swept away in floodwaters while responding to a call.



A man believed to be delivering medicine when devastating flooding hit Burnet County on Saturday morning has been found dead, officials confirmed to FOX 7.

A total of five people have been found dead in Burnet County.

Bill Venus

Bill Venus of Belton was swept out of his car while traveling on Highway 281.

Officials found his car along Hamilton Creek, but his body was not recovered until early this week.

His son, Will, drove from his home in Maryland to Burnet on Monday to take part in the search for his father.

On Monday afternoon, Burnet police gave Will a brown bag filled with his father’s possessions that were found in his car.

Will says he believes his father was delivering medicine when he was swept away.

Burnet County missing

Marble Falls Area VFD Fire Chief, Michael Phillips

Crews in Burnet are still searching for Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Phillips.

Past President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Gary Ludwig, said Phillips went missing early Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters while responding to a call in Cow Creek.

Chief Phillips was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing early Saturday morning.

The vehicle has been found. However, Phillips has not been found with the vehicle, or anywhere else.