Texas flooding: Gov. Abbott speaks on Central Texas damage, recovery

Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas.

Prior to the briefing and news conference, the governor toured damage in an impacted community and met with local first responders.

Gov. Abbott spoke about the heartache people are still feeling and how the weather continues to hamper response efforts in Central Texas and in Kerr County.

He also spoke about how 25 different states have sent teams to Texas to help with the response.

"You can see one thing that’s quite obvious is that it doesn’t matter whether it’s a red state or a blue state. They are fellow Americans, and when times get tough Americans come together that is even more true as it concerns Texas. This has been an extraordinarily challenging time, if not the most extraordinary time and, in typical Texas fashion, Texans have united come together and as I was visiting the Big Sandy Creek Bridge area, there was a young man who lived in what had been a marooned area, and he said you know in times like this we are community And everybody comes together and supports each other and that’s exactly what I see across this entire state," Gov. Abbott said.

Texas floods latest

As of July 14, Gov. Abbott announced 131 people are dead after devastating flooding in Central Texas.

In Travis County, nine people are dead and three more are still missing.

In Burnet County, five people are dead and one more is still missing.

In Williamson County, three people are dead and no one is missing at this time.

What's next:

Rain is again in the forecast for Central Texas, slowing the emergency response to the initial flood and triggering new evacuation orders. Additional quick rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible within heavy downpours with isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Meanwhile, the Texas state Legislature plans a special session on early warning systems and preparedness, scheduled to start July 23.

5 Counties Added to Major Disaster Declaration List

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday the federal government has updated President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following recent catastrophic flooding across Texas to include Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program.

What they're saying:

"President Trump’s approval of my request to add more counties to his disaster declaration is another critical step to get Texans the support they need to recover," said Governor Abbott. "Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties are now eligible for crucial public assistance to rebuild. I thank President Trump for swiftly approving my request to approve these additional counties. Texas continues to work around-the-clock to help every impacted community heal and rebuild."

With the addition of Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties, the following counties are now approved for FEMA Public Assistance program: Burnet, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, and Tom Green counties.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 .

Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.