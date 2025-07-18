Texas flooding: Gruene Hall steps up to raise money for fellow dance hall Crider's

The Brief Gruene Hall stepping up to help fellow dance hall Crider's, which was impacted by the flooding Gruene Hall is throwing a benefit event on Sunday, July 20, with 100% of proceeds going to Crider's



The July 4th floods left behind a devastating path of destruction in the town of Hunt that'll likely take months, maybe even years, to rebuild.

Crider's Dance Hall, a Hill Country institution over a century old, was impacted by the flooding and is now on the road to recovery.

To help, Gruene Hall, Texas's oldest dance hall, is throwing a benefit event on Sunday, July 20, with 100% of the proceeds going towards helping return Crider's to its former glory.

One of the event organizers, Chase Talley, spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Atiana San Miguel about the event.

ATIANA SAN MIGUEL: We're going to touch base about Gruene Hall, and they're throwing the benefit this weekend with proceeds going to Crider's Dance Hall. Now, not only were they affected by these devastating Fourth of July floods, but they were about to have a celebration to honor their 100-year anniversary. Please, let's talk in detail about this event that you guys are hosting.

CHASE TALLEY: That's right, this Sunday, July 20th, we're doing something that's really close to our hearts. Gruene Hall, which is Texas's oldest dance hall, is stepping up to help another legendary dance hall that's hurting right now, which is Crider's in Hunt, Texas. Crider's was celebrating a 100-year anniversary, as you said, on the very same day that the floods swept through the Hill Country. What should have been a milestone of joy and tradition turned into a moment of devastation as Crider's suffered significant flood damage. Like so many others, we've been feeling that heartache and trying to figure out the best way to help. We've got a few things in the works but we knew we had to start here. So on Sunday, July 20th, we're gonna be donating 100% of all of Gruene Hall's profits to help Crider's rebuild. And we're inviting everyone to come out and enjoy some free live music, have a cold beer and help us show what community really looks like.

SAN MIGUEL: Could you tell us a little bit about the history of Crider's?

TALLEY: Absolutely, they've been in business for over 100 years and Texas Dance Halls have always been more than a place to just hear music. They're gathering places in good times and in bad. They bring people together and Crider's has been doing that for a century. They hold our stories and celebrations and sometimes even our healing and this place has been a cornerstone of Central Texas for a century and we want to make sure that it stays that way for generations to come.

SAN MIGUEL: For sure. Do you know potentially the extent of the damage and how long that these repairs will take?

TALLEY: It's hard to say. They did suffer some significant damage, the dance floor, obviously, and various things outside. It's looking pretty rough, but I think that if the community can come together, we can get this thing back on its feet in due time.

SAN MIGUEL: You touched base about the community. What do you think it says about, you know, everybody from dance hall to dance hall, the surrounding areas, other Texans, they're doing what they can to step up and help these flood-ravaged communities?

TALLEY: Yes, I mean, we've all come together to support various different things. And I think it just speaks to Texans in general, being there for one another, being there for each other in times of celebration and in healing, to support a local dance hall that has given back to this community for so long, is really special to kind of give back to them and kind of help them get back on their feet as they've been there for so many of us throughout the years.

SAN MIGUEL: And for those that do come out and celebrate, what can we expect?

TALLEY: Right, we have a huge lineup of live music. We have the Austin Gilliam Band, we have Oscar Ornelas, Ryan Ross, and Zach Blue. Just some really good quality live music. Everyone's going to be just kind of rallying together, sharing stories as we always have been as dance halls traditionally have done and you know, we encourage everyone to come out, enjoy some cold music and I mean some cold beer and some live music and we're just really trying to rally together around Crider's.

SAN MIGUEL: All right, thank you so much. Again, 100% of these proceeds will go to bringing back Crider's to life as we all love it here in the community. Thank you so much for joining us.