LIVE UPDATES | Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

The Brief At least 118 people are dead across Texas after flooding on July 4th weekend. More than 170 people across the state are missing, including 161 from hard-hit Kerr County.



The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas has climbed to 118.

Across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised that the search will not stop until all of the missing are found.

Live Updates: July 9

10:42 a.m.

Neil Jacobs, President Trump's nominee to run NOAA, responds to a question from Senator Ted Cruz about potential changes to the weather warning system.

10:26 a.m.

Kerrville Police say there is no reason to doubt Gov. Abbott's report that 161 people are missing in Kerr County.

10:15 a.m.

Kerrville Police says the tragedy could have been worse if not for the actions of officers who sounded their alarms to alert people about the flooding.

10:03 a.m.

Kerr County officials say 95 people are deceased, including 36 children.

That is an increase of 8 people.

161 people are missing in the county, including 5 campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

9:51 a.m.

Kerr County officials are preparing to give an update at 10 a.m.

9:31 a.m.

Burnet County crews continue to search for Michael Phillips, the fire chief for the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Phillips and his vehicle were swept away in the floodwaters on Saturday morning while responding to a rescue call.

The vehicle was found, but Phillips was not.

Burnet County has moved all its resources into the area where Phillips was last seen.

Crews are searching the banks and areas of Cow Creek and making their way to where the creek dumps into Lake Travis.

Five people have been recovered in Burnet County.

9:07 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor people who lost their lives in the flooding.

The flags can be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Monday, July 14.

"In heartfelt remembrance of those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods, I ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff," said Governor Abbott. "Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground."

9:04 a.m.

Neil Jacobs, Trump's pick to run NOAA is about to face questions from Senators during a confirmation hearing.

He is expected to face questions on the flooding in Texas and staff cuts.

8:45 a.m.

Kerr County officials are expected to give an update at 10 a.m.

It will be the first news conference by Kerr County officials since Gov. Abbott announced that 161 people are known to be missing.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 95 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported seven deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and 10 in Travis County.