Texas flooding: Llano residents prepare for more possible floods

The Brief Llano County is preparing for more possible flooding The water level on the Llano River has been up and down after flooding during July 4 Some residents described their experience



People who live in Llano are preparing for the possibility of more rain after already being flooded.

The water level on the Llano River has been described as up and down recently.

Llano residents speak out

Local perspective:

"A couple of days ago it was a lot worse, a lot higher. I know there’s still water coming down," Liberty Hill resident Glenn Roberts said.

Timelapse video showed a low-water crossing area just before flash flooding inundated the area in just 10 minutes during the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 14, the National Weather Service estimated the water was 5 feet above its natural banks, then it was supposed to fall below. But, a flood warning was issued until the morning of July 15.

"Some of it is over the road, not these little ones, but just bar ditches and stuff. They had signs up that said water over road," a Llano resident said.

Those who live nearby said this doesn’t compare to what they experienced in 2018, so when asked if they are worried about what they are seeing now, they replied, "no."

"I mean the LCRA does a good job of getting it where it needs to go, and it’s filling up the lakes, which a lot of people are happy about," Roberts said.

The Lower Colorado River Authority opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke Dams. And for the first time in six years, floodgates at Buchanan Dam are open. LCRA said the water will flow to Inks Lake.

Roberts is a first responder. He said getting into the lake is not what you want to do right now.

"I’d say stay out of the lake right now with the rapidly moving water and the debris and just the bacteria and stuff in the lake. It’s just not a good place to be right now," Roberts said.