Heavy rain and deadly flooding swept over Texas over the July Fourth holiday and into the weekend.

Video perspective:

Timelapse video captured by Robert Ivey shows authorities blocking off a low water crossing area just before flash flooding completely inundated the area in just 10 minutes.

Local authorities can be seen standing along the road in the video, slowly moving up as necessary to evade the rising water.

Credit: Robert Ivey via Storyful

Local perspective:

This area of flooding took place along the Llano River in Kingsland, which is located in Central Texas about 70 miles northwest of Austin and 100 miles north east of Kerr County. Kerr County was hit the hardest and had reported at least 59 deaths Sunday afternoon, many from an all-girls summer camp .

Timeline:

The time stamp on the video begins at 5:10 p.m. local time on July 4th, and had risen to its highest point 20 minutes later at about 5:30.

What they're saying:

"I record the crossing 24/7 with a security camera," Ivey told Storyful, a social media video licensing agency. "The river crossing is also known as ‘the slab’ and is a local swimming spot."

What happened in Texas?

Big picture view:

Unusually heavy rains quickly turned into flash flooding in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July in Central Texas and the Austin area, with heavy rains and some flooding risks carrying into the weekend.

The flooding killed dozens of people, and dozens more are still unaccounted for. Hundreds more needed to be rescued, and rescue operations are ongoing.