UT fan who hasn't missed a Longhorn game in a decade misses cut for Sugar Bowl tickets

A University of Texas season ticket holder is not happy. She said the university didn’t give her a chance to buy tickets for the Sugar Bowl.

Many people call her UT’s biggest fan, but Megan Grigsby said she feels like she’s being left out.

"My stomach dropped a bit, your heart sinks at bit," Grigsby said.

Photo courtesy: Megan Grigsby

That’s how she felt when she opened her email from Texas Athletics and found out she wasn’t one of the lucky ones to receive requested tickets to purchase for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

"It does feel a little bit like the little guys, and the real fans that are there to support the team are getting left out on this one," Grigsby said.

This year’s annual fund benefits chart shows Longhorn Foundation members who donate $50 may have access to 2 College Football and Bowl Game tickets. Those who donate $100,000 may have access to 14. When there’s limited availability, however, the tickets are allocated based on how much money someone has given and how many years they’ve been a season ticket holder.

"It's a frustrating feeling, like you've been a big supporter for a long time and donated a decent amount of money over the years and to feel wow, you're not rich enough to go to this game, or you're not valuable enough," Megan Grigsby said.

Grigsby has been on the journey with the Longhorns for years. She hasn’t missed a game, home or away, since 2012.

"I've only missed 8 home games since I was born," Grigsby said.

RELATED COVERAGE

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Megan Grigsby

She experienced all the highlights this year.

"You know, those words we've been so scared to say, Texas is back, started to feel like a reality after Alabama, then we go to the Big 12 Championship, and we win, and then to be rewarded by the college football playoff, was incredible," Grigsby said.

She said she wants to be able to experience the playoff game herself. Grigsby said she plans to go to New Orleans and try to find a way into the game, but her attendance streak might just come to an end.

"Unfortunately, the after-market tickets are just bananas," Grigsby said.

Tickets for the Sugar Bowl are still available on SeatGeek and Ticketmaster for almost $500 without fees.