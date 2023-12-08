Longhorns head to the Sugar Bowl: what fans need to know about tickets

The Longhorns have a shot at the national championship for the first time in more than a decade.

Tickets are in demand for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, where the horns will take on the Washington Huskies for the college football playoffs.

FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas spoke with Randy Cohen, CEO of Austin-based Ticket City, about what fans need to know for the big game.

REBECCA THOMAS: Now, every game is important, no doubt. But this match up in New Orleans on Jan. 1 is especially significant. What does this game mean for fans?

RANDY COHEN: Well, it's kind of a Longhorn dream to get a little rematch against Washington from last year's Alamo Bowl. Right now, it's a big ticket. Everyone is so excited just to get in the door for this game. It's over $500 just for the upper level nosebleed seats. And then tickets go all the way up to, I think, about $4,500 for the best seats in the House.

REBECCA THOMAS: So you're saying $400 just to get in the door, right?

RANDY COHEN: $500 just to get in for the nosebleed seats for this game.

REBECCA THOMAS: What advice do you have for fans, so they don't get taken by scammers? No doubt people are going to try to advertise these for cheaper. What would you say?

RANDY COHEN: You know, it's that old deal. You know, you got to be careful. I mean, when a deal is too good to be true, it usually is. I mean, this is the first time since, what, 2009 that we've been this far along in the playoffs towards the championship, and the demand is just way outdoing the supply. So I mean, right now you can still get pretty good deals. It's fairly reasonable. If the Longhorns make it to the championship, you're talking about nearly $2,000 just to get in over at NRG Stadium in Houston.

REBECCA THOMAS: So the Longhorns, again, they still have to win at the Sugar Bowl. So is planning for the national championship on Jan. 8 too soon? Again, those tickets are pricey. Will they go up?

RANDY COHEN: You know, it's never too early to buy tickets, because a lot of times you can, you know, order them from Ticket City. And then we have a, you know, return charge if the Longhorns do not make it into the event. But the bottom line is, if the horns are in, you know, you're going to have to pay more money.

REBECCA THOMAS: There is also a big game coming up for Texas State. They are playing against the Rice Owls in their first bowl game. What does this mean for fans of the team? And again, how much are tickets going for that one?

RANDY COHEN: Yeah, right now, you know, for that game, it's about $50 on up. It's a very exciting game for Texas State. They have not been in a bowl game in forever. And their program is really taking on a little extra life right now.