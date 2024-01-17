Broken water pipes close government facilities after freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Frozen pipes affected several public properties in the Austin area during the recent freeze.
The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility is one property that will remain closed for the rest of the week because of water damage from a broken valve.
Austin Parks and Recreation says the Dougherty Arts Center and the O. Henry Museum are also closed for repairs.
The Travis County Community Center in Pflugerville is also closed because of a water main break.