Broken water pipes close government facilities after freeze

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
Frozen pipes affected several public properties in the Austin area during the recent arctic blast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Frozen pipes affected several public properties in the Austin area during the recent freeze.

The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility is one property that will remain closed for the rest of the week because of water damage from a broken valve.

Austin Parks and Recreation says the Dougherty Arts Center and the O. Henry Museum are also closed for repairs.

The Travis County Community Center in Pflugerville is also closed because of a water main break.