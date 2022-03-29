Texas French Bread: Construction worker injured after building collapses

article

A construction worker was injured following a partial building collapse, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The construction worker was injured at the Texas French Bread, an iconic Austin eatery that went up in flames a few weeks ago.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the worker was removed from the building collapse in the 2900 block of Rio Grande prior to AFD arrival. First responders with the fire department provided first aid and then transferred him to ATCEMS, so he could be transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after celebrating its 40th anniversary, Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in late January.

The fire caused roughly $1.1 million in structural damage and $500,000 to equipment and other content.

It was determined the fire started above the kitchen.

The building dates back to the early 50s. It originally was a grocery store, and then an Italian Restaurant which eventually became an Austin music venue known as the Rome Inn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

