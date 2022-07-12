Texas Game Wardens wrap up busy Fourth of July weekend of statewide enforcement

Texas Game Wardens were out on the Fourth of July to ensure people stayed safe on the water.

"Texas Game Wardens partnered with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country for Operation Dry Water to focus on impacts of alcohol on boaters during high-traffic weekends like July 4th," said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "These efforts are represented in the work we did during the July 4th weekend."

In addition to issuing 1,560 citations and 1,976 warnings for various boating safety law violations, wardens arrested 49 people for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) and filed eight other charges for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Additionally, another 23 people were arrested for various other charges.

Texas Game Wardens also conducted multiple search and rescues over the holiday weekend. Additionally, they assisted with 38 reportable boating accidents at several Texas lakes and rivers.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Texas Game Wardens also dealt with one boating death and 10 open-water deaths on Texas waterways over the Independence Day weekend.

The boating-related death occurred on Canyon Lake. Open-water fatality locations included the Lake Ray Hubbard, West Galveston Bay, Lake Houston, Lake Conroe, Guadalupe River, Lake Travis, Lake Texana, Canyon Lake and the Gulf of Mexico.