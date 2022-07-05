Several dangerous incidents happen at Lake Travis on Fourth of July

It was a dangerous Fourth of July weekend on Central Texas waterways. Officials say a man drowned, one person was seriously injured, another person nearly drowned and one swimmer is still missing.

"It was really beautiful, the scenery was great, the water felt amazing," said Phil Dohou, visiting Lake Travis on the Fourth of July.

Lake Travis was filled with people celebrating the Fourth of July this past weekend including Phil Dohou and his friends who rented a boat Monday.

"It was my first time there, so I don't necessarily have something to compare it to, but it definitely seemed crowded out there, but that's kind of what you expected with it being a fourth," said Dohou.

This past holiday weekend officials say four incidents occurred on Central Texas waterways. Austin Travis County EMS says they responded to a recovery mission to find a missing swimmer at Lake Travis. Right now, that swimmer is still considered missing.

An hour later, EMS also responded to a potential drowning again at Lake Travis. The victim had been submerged for 10 minutes before getting pulled out by a group of bystanders who performed CPR. Officials arrived, and the victim was flown out to the hospital by StarFlight.

Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed an additional incident happened on Lake Travis. A spokesperson says a person was swimming in the water and was struck by a vessel propeller and was severely injured.

"I turned around and just saw these boats coming in with the sirens on and helping someone.out of the water," said Sophia Tsai, who was out on Lake Travis.

Parks and Wildlife say the victim was transported by Texas Game Wardens to shore where they were then StarFlighted to the hospital.

Witnesses say it happened in the middle of multiple boats anchored in the lake at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"We were about 30 or 40 feet away from it and some of us were in the water right as it happened, so it really feels like it could have been anyone there. It was really scary to think about," said Kaitlyn Ruiz, who was out on Lake Travis

Those out on the lake say these dangerous situations really put things into perspective.

"Five minutes earlier I was swimming in the water to and from another boat, too, so it was really scary in that regard. It really just showed you how fragile life is," said Dohou.

In New Braunfels, police say a 27-year-old Austin man drowned in the Guadalupe River.