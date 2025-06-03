4 bail reform bills signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The Brief Gov. Abbott signed four bail reform bills into law Tuesday Reform advocates and crime victims' family members joined Abbott at the signing Two bail ban proposals were blocked by Democrats during the legislative session



With his signature, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott completed what was described as "a day of reckoning."

Four bail reform items were signed by Abbott in Houston on Tuesday, completing a major judicial rewrite.

Bail reform bills

What we know:

SB 9 provides the most substantial reform. The legislation restricts the use of cashless bonds and allows prosecutors to appeal a judge's decision to grant bail.

SJR 5 authorizes a public vote on a constitutional amendment. If passed in November, bail could be denied to people charged with violent crimes, especially repeat offenders.

Gov. Abbott called it a travesty that the criminal justice system gives offenders the opportunity to go back to their lives, while victims and their families can never go back.

Reform advocates speak at signing

What they're saying:

"For all of us, this was a resounding call to action. And now today we stand on the verge of real lasting change. Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 40, House Bill 75, especially SJR 5, the proposed constitutional amendment, represent more than a policy shift. They are promises kept. Promises to victims that their voices mattered, promises to families that we heard their pain, promises to Texans that we will not let violent offenders turn our communities into revolving doors of danger," said Rania Mankarious with Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Among those who joined the governor for Tuesday’s signing ceremony were several crime victims. Aimee Castillo spoke about her brother who was killed by a repeat offender. The man, according to Castillo, was out on bond.

"And as if losing Josh wasn't enough, we were forced to endure even more injustice when we encountered the revolving door at the Harris County courthouse. This man charged with a capital murder while out on multiple felony bonds was offered another bond. How is this possible? How is it justice? There is something deeply tragically wrong with this system that gives repeat violent felony offenders chance after chance while families like mine are given a life sentence of grief," said Castillo.

Two bail ban proposals blocked

Dig deeper:

During the session, Democrats successfully blocked two bail ban proposals.

State Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) explained why he opposed allowing a public vote on SJR 87 during a debate on May 27.

"We know that a few people may have been saved. That's true. Then why not do it for everything? Why not lock up all people accused of crimes indefinitely for fear that they may do something? I guarantee a handful of lives will be saved by doing that, too. But at what cost? The cost of our liberty. The cost to the state inflicting immense, life-destroying punishment on people who haven't been convicted of anything, literally regardless of what the strength of the current charges are. The cost, absolutely, members, to our taxpayers who will foot the bill for detaining these people without due process," said Rep. Moody.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick called out those who blocked the bail proposals that failed.

"We've called out names of judges who don't even work and let murderers out. I want the voters in these districts to call their Democrat members and say Alma Allen, Anna Hernandez, Anne Johnson, Morales, Rosenthal, Simmons, Thompson, Wally, Ward. Hubert Vo, Gene Wu, where are those Democrats, to not stand for the crime victims in this county and in this city," said Patrick.

Patrick urged residents of Harris County to contact those lawmakers.

"Voters, they are the ones still letting illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes out and they're still the ones letting people who are citizens of this country out on the streets to kill again," said Patrick.

What's next:

Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick promised to bring back the items that failed, but they did not commit to calling a special session for that to happen.