Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is extending his lead over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a newly released University of Texas - Texas Politics Project poll.

The poll shows Gov. Abbott with an 11-point lead, 54% to 43%, over O'Rourke among likely voters in the 2022 election.

The newest survey talked to 883 people who ranked their likelihood of voting in November's election as a 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale from Oct. 7-17.

READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

Libertarian candidate Mark Tippets and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios each earned support of 1% of voters.

The UT-Texas Politics Project did a similar poll among registered voters in early September that showed Abbott with a 5-point lead.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke discusses guns, abortion and Pres. Biden not doing enough about the border

Texas Lieutenant Governor Race Poll

The UT-Texas Politics poll also shows Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick with a strong lead over Democrat challenger Mike Collier.

Patrick leads Collier by 15-points, 51% to 36%, in their rematch, according to the poll.

Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele received support from 5% of people surveyed.

Texas Attorney General Race Poll

In the Texas Attorney General race incumbent Ken Paxton leads over Democrat Rochelle Garza, according to the UT-Texas Politics Poll.

Paxton holds a 14-point lead over Garza, 51% to 37%, according to the poll.

Libertarian candidate Mark Ash saw support from 4% of those surveyed.

READ MORE: AG candidate Rochelle Garza talks going from daughter of educators to civil rights attorney

Early voting in this year's election begins on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.