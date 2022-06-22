Lakeway changes home business law, separate home day care law expected later

The City of Lakeway has changed its home business ordinance to make it easier for entrepreneurs to launch home-based businesses.

The change comes following a lawsuit that was filed by the Institute for Justice and Lakeway home day care provider Bianca King in February, which argued that the city's restrictions on home businesses violated the Texas Constitution.

King said she was denied an additional license for her business after a group of golfers playing on a nearby course complained the kids were making too much noise. She filed a lawsuit to get the city to change its ordinances, so businesses like hers could run smoothly.

Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing says in a news release that the "law change is a big step in the right direction and will make it easier for aspiring business owners in Lakeway to earn an honest living from their own homes."

The new ordinance repeals the most restrictive provisions from the previous home business ordinance, including requirements that businesses be "undetectable" and not have "customers" commuting to the business. Overall, the number of provisions a home business must comply with was nearly cut in half from 19 to 10.

However, the city’s new law will not apply to home day care providers, like King. City officials plan to work on a separate ordinance specifically focused on home day cares.

"I’m hopeful that the city’s home day care law will be similar to its new home business law, and that I’ll be able to continue providing quality, affordable child care to families in Lakeway," King said.