Texas House committee does not advance bill allowing prayer in schools

The Brief A bill that would allow school districts to allow time for prayer during the school day was left pending in committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 11 would force school boards to vote on allowing time for prayer and the reading of religious texts in school. Parents would be allowed to opt their children out of the time.



Lawmakers left a bill in House committee that would allow school districts to carve out time for prayer and reading of religious texts in school.

What we know:

The House State Affairs Committee heard testimony Wednesday on Senate Bill 11. The bill would allow schools to carve out time for private prayer and the reading of religious texts.

Lawmakers chose to leave the bill pending in committee. The bill passed the Senate 24-6 back in March.

The bill is among the 40 bills identified by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as priority bills for the Senate.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the bill call it a step towards protecting religious freedom.

"Religious freedom is one of the most cherished principles in our constitution," Protecting Texas Children President Vanessa Sivage said. "It's not just the freedom to believe, it's the freedom to express those beliefs."

Rep. Rafael Anchia (D- Dallas) suggested the bill allow districts opting in to the prayer time to make those times a period of interfaith discussion.

"What if it was interfaith, right? Oftentimes, the best opportunity to learn about religion generally and commonalities among religions at the same time deal with Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, or anti-Christian hate, you know, that we see in the world," Anchia said.

The other side:

However, opponents argue the bill does the opposite.

"This bill does not expand religious freedom. It narrows it," Michelle Venegas-Mattula, from the Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry, said. "It pressures school boards to adopt religious practices during times when a school is in session, requires consent forms that waive families' constitutional protections and opens the door to division, exclusion, and even bullying."

Venegas-Mattula said the bill could be especially harmful to already marginalized students.

"And love reminds us that no child should ever feel isolated for their family's faith or lack of it," Venegas Mattula said. "SB 11 sows division in a place that should be inclusive. Our schools are for all children, not just those who fit a dominant religious mold."

What's next:

The bill was left pending in committee, but a vote on the bill could still be held at a later date.

Prayer in schools

Senate Bill 11 would allow school districts and public charter schools to establish a time for prayer in schools.

The time would require a signed consent from for participation, which could include time for prayer and time to read religious texts.

Students and staff could opt out of participation. The time for prayer can not be during class time.