Texas House Democrats urge Abbott to call for closing of Dilley ICE facility

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The Brief Texas House Democrats are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to ask for the closure of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center. The request follows a federal oversight order citing concerns about children’s detention time and medical care. CoreCivic disputed the allegations, saying the facility is closely monitored and provides appropriate care.



Texas House Democrats are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to request the closing of a Texas immigration processing facility.

The Democratic Caucus is urging Abbott to request the closing of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center.

What they're saying:

"There is no humane way to imprison a child and their family," they wrote.

The letter comes after a federal judge in California ordered independent oversight into Dilley and other Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facilities in Texas. The oversight order cited concerns about the length of time minors are held in facilities and medical care in Dilley.

"Dilley is the only facility in the United States dedicated to detaining families with children who have not been charged with a crime, yet the federal government continues to detain them as part of its mass deportation campaign," the letter reads.

Families describe conditions inside Dilley

Attorneys for families held in Dilley have had medical care delayed or withheld. The attorneys of one woman said an ultrasound to determine what was causing pain from a lump in her chest was denied. Another report said a 5-year-old was denied care for 15 cavities. Democrats also claim a 16-year-old was only given ibuprofen and told to wait for three days, until he needed emergency care. They then said the teen had to wait six hours for an ambulance.

The Democrats also cited testimony from families during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where families claimed to find worms and fingernails in their food, being given tap water that was undrinkable, and that lights were left on at all hours inside the facility.

"The Dilley detention facility is unsafe for children and families and must shut down," the Democrats said.

The other side:

CoreCivic, which operates the Dilley center and other ICE facilities in the state, refuted the claims made by the Democrats.

"Dilley Immigration Processing Center was purpose built in 2014 under the Obama administration specifically to meet the unique needs of families. It is subject to multiple layers of oversight and is monitored very closely by our government partners to ensure full compliance with policies and procedures, including any applicable detention standards," CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin said.

While Gustin said the company couldn't comment on specific medical cases, he said they provide a "safe, humane and appropriate environment" for those being held at the facility.

According to CoreCivic's website, the facility provides three meals and snacks daily. The company states it provides meals that support specialized diets as well.

Democratic caucus calls for state oversight

The caucus is calling for state-level oversight, including a legislative site visit and coordination with state child welfare and public health agencies.

Texas Democrats claim CoreCivic's government contract incentivizes "understaffing and substandard care."

CoreCivic said the facility is fully staffed as required by its government contract and that staffing requirements, federal standards and government oversight apply regardless of how many people are detained at the facility.

Gov. Abbott's office has not yet returned a request for comment.