Georgetown Water puts skills to test in Hydrant Hysteria competition

Georgetown Water is ready for Hydrant Hysteria.

Hydrant Hysteria is a fast-paced competition where two-member teams assemble a specified hydrant as quickly as they can, according to the Texas Water Conference. The winners in today's competition will go on to compete in AWWA ACE22 in San Antonio in June.

On Wednesday, Georgetown Water shared a video on Facebook of two members of their crew assembling a fire hydrant in a little over two minutes. The video was tapped during a practice session last week, according to the post.

The City of Georgetown said this is an annual training to help keep water crews sharp and to learn best practices.

