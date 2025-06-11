Gov. Abbott to sign bill directing Texas to invest $50M in psychedelics research

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott will sign Senate Bill 2308 on Wednesday authorizing $50 million to study the psychedelic compound ibogaine. Ibogaine comes from the root of a bush native to Central and West Africa and has been used in Mexico and New Zealand to treat drug addiction, depression and PTSD. Ibogaine is currently considered a Schedule 1 drug with high potential for abuse and no current medical uses.



Texas is preparing to spend $50 million researching an African plant with psychedelic effects for its potential to treat addiction and depression.

What we know:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday will sign Senate Bill 2308, which allocates funding to create a research group to study the effects and medical benefits of ibogaine. The hope is to develop an ibogaine drug that receives approval for clinical trials from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

A live stream of the event will be added ahead of its 2 p.m. start time.

The bill, authored by Sen. Tan Parker, establishes a consortium of universities, drug developers and hospitals to oversee the development and testing of any drugs they create.

In doing so, Texas will become the first state to initiate a study on Ibogaine and retain a 20 percent stake in drugs developed during the trials with 25 percent of those funds going to programs that assist veterans.

What is ibogaine?

Dig deeper:

Ibogaine is a psychoactive compound that comes from the root of a shrub that's native to Central and West Africa.

Research from the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics states ibogaine has been used in the past to treat addiction to drugs like opioids, heroin, and cocaine; and as an antidepressant. Ibogaine treatment is currently used in areas of Mexico and New Zealand where it is given with close medical supervision.

In the United States, ibogaine is considered a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule 1 drugs are classified as having a high potential for abuse and have no currently accepted medical use.

Previous studies

The backstory:

In 2024, Stanford Medical worked with 30 U.S. special forces veterans who were going to Mexico to receive ibogaine treatment for traumatic brain injuries.

At the clinic, the veterans were given oral ibogaine and magnesium to help prevent heart complications, which is a side effect of ibogaine.

The study showed that the treatment led to a nearly 90% reduction in PTSD, depression and anxiety symptoms compared to before the treatment. Formal tests showed improvement in the veterans' concentration, memory and information processing.