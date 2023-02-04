Texas ice storm: Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for impacted counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for counties impacted by the recent ice storm.

The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

Read the Governor’s disaster declaration.

The storm caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions and power outages that are still in the process of being restored Saturday.

"The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event," said Abbott. "Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm. Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey so we can meet all needs in the recovery process."

Repairs to damaged infrastructure, the disposal of debris, and damage assessments are underway and ongoing.

Texans are urged to report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by clicking on "Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing."

The details and photos provided in the iSTAT damage reports help emergency management officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for additional disaster assistance, says the governor's office. The submitted information also aids officials in identifying resource needs. Reporting damage through the iSTAT survey is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.