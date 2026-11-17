Vehicle burglaries at Austin parks: Police looking for 2 suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help finding two women who are wanted in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries at City of Austin parks.
The backstory:
Jai Ana Smith
26-year-old Heaven Carter and 28-year-old Jai Ana Smith have active arrest warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Detectives believe both women are part of a larger group responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries at City of Austin parks, including Mount Bonnell and the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Heaven Carter
What you can do:
APD is asking anyone who may have information about Carter’s or Smith’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at austincrimestoppers.org.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.