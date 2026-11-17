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The Brief Austin Police Department looking for 2 suspects in connection to series of vehicle burglaries at Austin parks The 2 female suspects have active arrest warrants



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help finding two women who are wanted in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries at City of Austin parks.

The backstory:

Jai Ana Smith

26-year-old Heaven Carter and 28-year-old Jai Ana Smith have active arrest warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Detectives believe both women are part of a larger group responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries at City of Austin parks, including Mount Bonnell and the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Heaven Carter

What you can do:

APD is asking anyone who may have information about Carter’s or Smith’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at austincrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.