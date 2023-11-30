AG Ken Paxton suing Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer. He accuses the company of misrepresenting vaccine efficacy and trying to censor public discussion.

This is the second lawsuit Paxton has brought against Pfizer this month. He is also accusing the company of defrauding Texas Medicaid.

In a statement to The Hill, Pfizer said it believes the state's case has no merit, and it will respond to the petition in court in due course.

The drug company said, in part:

"Since its initial authorization by the FDA in December 2020, Pfizer Biontech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death. The representations made by the company about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based."