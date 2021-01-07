Texas lawmakers describe witnessing the riot at the U.S. Capitol

Lawmakers were in the midst of ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump when pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol building. Texas lawmakers say they witnessed the events and say it was shocking and cannot happen again.

"Because attendance on the floor was restricted by the pandemic, I was here looking out on the Capitol when, I saw from my desk, many police officers are literally running around the Capitol," said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

Doggett says he saw the events unfold right from his office window.

"Many people were beginning to climb the steps to enter the Capitol to fight with the police, the clouds of tear gas, not stopping them," said Doggett.

Inside the Capitol building were a select number of lawmakers including Texas US Rep Chip Roy.

"I was on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. We were in the middle of debate in the House, the Senate was in their chamber, and we were watching social media, we were kind of hearing a little bit of noise outside the Capitol and watching what was going on," said Roy.

At first, Roy says they continued the session until thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed into the US Capitol.

"We had the opportunity to guide a lot of our folks out through one door and get to a secure location and we did so and we're glad that the House was kept safe. It's unfortunate that a woman lost her life just outside of the House chamber," said Rep. Roy.

Police say a 14 year Air Force veteran was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer during the riot. "The woman who was shot is where I frequently enter to vote for the people of Central Texas," said Doggett.

The day after this all happened, the Capitol building has been boarded up and filled with police.

"It really shows how divided we've come, but that's what happens when a president feeds his supporters a daily diet of lies," said Doggett.

Both representatives agree those at fault must face consequences.

"Our first amendment is precious, and we have a right to peaceably assemble. You do not have a right to riot, you do not have a right to storm the people's house, and the people who did that should go to jail. They should get prosecuted," said Roy.