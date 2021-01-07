U.S. Rep Doggett calls for Trump to be impeached, removed from office

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett has become the latest member of Congress to call for President Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office following Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Doggett applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for Trump's removal "before he does any more damage to our country."

"Every day that he remains in office he endangers our security," Doggett said. "The House should reconvene immediately to impeach this unfit, unhinged, seditious President. Those who surround the President lack the courage to seek his removal. The job is ours. For our safety today and as a message to future would-be tyrants, we must demand accountability."

Speaker Pelosi said on Thursday afternoon if the President is not removed under the 25th amendment that impeachment proceedings can begin.

Seventeen members of Congress have signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office, which would temporarily transfer power to Pence until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has written the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump. In a tweet Thursday, Omar presented the resolution to impeach the president, saying, "We need to move quickly to remove this President from office."

In a letter, Omar called on her fellow colleagues to introduce the resolution, which is co-lead by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Vicente Gonzalez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Cori Bush.

On Wednesday, the pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol building, breaking windows, leveling barriers, scaling walls and violently clashing with police. Rioters took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais, where one yelled, "Trump won that election."

They mocked its leaders, posing for photos in the office of Speaker Pelosi, one with his feet propped on her desk, another sitting in the same seat Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.

D.C. police say over 60 people were arrested Wednesday during pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol. Police also say a woman who was shot by a Capitol police officer inside of the building during the surge has died. She was later identified as Ashli Babbit of San Diego. An internal investigation is underway.

The FBI is currently investigating the rioters and asking for help identifying individuals who were part of the unprecedented chaos Wednesday.