Austin ISD responds to parent petition to close 2 schools

The Brief Two Austin ISD schools received consecutive failing grades, Burnet and Webb middle schools The district could now face a potential TEA takeover Austin Mayor Kirk Watson proposed asking Burnet and Webb parents to petition the state to close their campuses Some Austin ISD parents are speaking out



After two Austin ISD schools received consecutive failing grades, the district now faces a potential state takeover. But there’s a chance it could be avoided if parents petition to close the schools down.

Austin ISD parents asked to sign petition to avoid TEA takeover

The backstory:

Burnet and Webb Middle Schools each received five consecutive "F" grades from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The state is now required to intervene. One way that could happen is a state takeover, in which the AISD Board of Trustees is replaced by a Board of Managers.

But there is another option.

Last week, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson proposed asking Burnet and Webb parents to petition the state to close their campuses. He referred to a rule that if over 50% of the parents sign the petition, it could avoid a state takeover.

"I want Austin to be the best place in America to be a kid. And one of the things that plays a role in that is, I believe, a school district that is performing well and not taken over by the state of Texas," said Watson.

Austin ISD responds

Dig deeper:

On Monday, Superintendent Matias Segura responded to the possibility of a parent petition. In a letter sent to AISD families, he said, "Austin ISD will not participate in gathering signatures or advocacy of the petition as we continue our student-focused work and allow impacted families to use their voice without our guidance."

Segura goes on to say that if the petition gains a majority of signatures from families at Burnet and Webb, the TEA will allow AISD to submit a comprehensive closure plan, outlining how affected students would be supported next school year.

Segura states that leadership teams have already begun working through options to determine what would best serve families if that were to happen.

Some Austin ISD parents are against closing schools

The other side:

Not all parents are on board with closing the schools in order to avoid a state takeover.

"It's home. Performance wise with my kids, it has been great," said an anonymous mother as she sat outside of Burnet Middle School.

As the school’s future remains undecided, she says that the mayor shouldn’t be pushing for the schools to close but rather keep it as a decision made by parents and families.

"If you haven't seen what the kids are capable of doing or what they have done, I don't think they should have an opinion on who closes or who stays open," she said. "I think the opinions should be based on parents, parents’ involvement, and students."

She also told FOX 7 she’s not opposed to a possible state takeover, as long as students and families are prioritized in the process.

"If they would give the resources to the parents, the option to make their own decisions, in some way, I guess you could say, it could be beneficial."

What's next:

AISD says that despite the failing ratings, they are continuing their efforts at Burnet and Webb Middle Schools, providing additional professional development for teachers and staff and academic interventions.

"We are confident that performance will improve at these schools as it has at so many Austin ISD schools over the past two years," said Segura.