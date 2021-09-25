Texas Longhorns score big in Big 12 season opener

The Texas Longhorns took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

The 70-35 win not only marks the first win in conference play this season but the first Big 12 win with the Horns for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Longhorn fans headed out to the game early and did not let the 11 am kickoff dwindle their excitement.

"It's terrific to be in a sea of burnt orange," said one fan. "Really enjoy being in Longhorn Nation."

Another fan said that Tech is one of their biggest rivals in his opinion. So, the game, he expected, was going to be a good one.

However, the Horns got an early lead and ran with it. By the half, they were leading the Red Raiders 42-14.

Many looked at Quarterback Casey Thompson to see how the QB would fair; he would end the game completing 18 of his 23 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns.

"It's the start of a new era," said one fan. "It was a little shaky start in the nonconference play, but I'm excited with Casey Thompson. I trust Coach Sark. I think the offense is going to do great, so I'm excited."

The Horns will travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Oct. 2. Kickoff is at 11 am.

