Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA

Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward.

As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA.

In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64.

But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular gas for $2.99 a gallon – a welcome relief after the last couple of months.

"I was even riding my bike even though it’s super hot outside," said Katie Folger, who let her tank fill all the way up on Sunday. "Previously, I would only want to put a certain amount in; I wouldn’t want to fill up the tank because it felt like such a dent."

Last week, crude oil prices reached their lowest point since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to AAA, the decrease is due to a number of factors including falling demand and an increased regional supply.

"It’s great especially because I travel," said Albert Wilson on Sunday as he was heading back to Temple. "I don’t have to put $25 to $30 in my tank just to go 10 miles."