Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is experiencing only mild symptoms and isolating at home after testing positive for COVID, says his campaign. ((Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images))

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19.

His campaign released a statement Sunday morning that Patrick tested positive the day before and says that he is experiencing only mild symptoms. 

He had previously experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms in January.

Patrick is isolating at home and following appropriate protocols, according to his campaign, and will be working from home this week.

Patrick is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall.