Texas man gets 20-year sentence for posing as minor to spread child porn online

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The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 20 years for distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say he posed as a teen online to solicit explicit images from minors. He pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2025.



A Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography while posing as a minor online.

Texas child porn sentencing

Gilbert Andrew Longoria, 23, of Santa Rosa, was sentenced Wednesday in a federal court in Waco on a charge of distributing child sexual abuse material to minors.

Longoria was arrested on June 5, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the indicted charge on Dec. 16, 2025.

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The backstory:

Longoria was found to have operated Instagram and Snapchat accounts where he pretended to be a 15-year-old boy online, the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas, says. He reportedly used those accounts to get nude photos from young girls.

He admitted to having about 70 such images, the release says, and that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl for several months online, during which they exchanged nude photos.