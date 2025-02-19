Fugitive wanted out of Bastrop County apprehended in Houston: DPS

The Brief Another man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List has been captured. Armando Flores Aguilar was captured Friday in Houston and was wanted out of Bastrop County. He is the seventh fugitive on the list to be captured since the list was launched in June 2024.



Another fugitive on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List has been captured, says Texas DPS.

69-year-old Armando Flores Aguilar, originally from Mexico, was captured on Friday, Feb. 14 in Houston.

What we know:

Aguilar has been wanted out of Bastrop County since last September for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

He was removed from the United States in September 1999, says DPS. In May 2024, he was arrested by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and was released from jail on bond.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Armando Flores Aguilar (Texas DPS)

His arrest was the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so a reward will be paid, says DPS.

What's next:

Flores-Aguilar has a hearing in Bastrop County scheduled for March 5, according to court records.

Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

The backstory:

Aguilar is the seventh captured from Texas's 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List since the list was started.

Gov. Greg Abbott established the list in June 2024, saying it would help track down repeat offenders who are all wanted for dangerous crimes.

Dig deeper:

Four of those captured were on the inaugural list in June: Jorge Dionicio Hernandez, Omar David Zavala, Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez, and Servando Trejo Duran Jr.

Authorities captured fugitives on the list in multiple cities across the state, including in the Houston area and North Texas, and even in Central Texas in Round Rock.

Many of the charges these men were wanted for include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by sexual contact, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threat, and sexual assault.

DPS says that it and other agencies have arrested nine Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants so far in 2025, with $15,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.