Gov. Abbott releases 10 most wanted criminals list

Gov. Abbott has launched a "Texas 10 Most Wanted" list for criminals who have entered Texas illegally.

The criminals' names were chosen for the list with input from Texas DPS.

The governor says the list will help track down repeat offenders who are all wanted for dangerous crimes.

One of the suspects is a Salvadoran man with warrants in Travis County. 39-year-old Willean Ulloa is wanted for sexual assault of a child and burglary.

DPS says he was deported in 2006, but later returned to the U.S.

In 2021, he was arrested by Austin police for the assault, but bonded out and has been on the run ever since.