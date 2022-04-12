2 on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list taken back into custody

Two of the men on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list are back in custody following their recent arrests. Braulio Davila was arrested on April 3 while Joaquin Salgado IV turned himself into authorities on April 6.

49-year-old Davila was arrested in Boquillas del Carmen, Mexico. He was brought to the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry by Mexican authorities on April 4 and was taken into custody by U.S. authorities which included Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) special agents.

Davila had been wanted since April 2021, after the U.S. Marshals issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In June 2021, the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office also issued two warrants for failure to register.

In 1993, Davila was convicted of sexual assault for an incident involving a 35-year-old woman and was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Photo of Braulio Davila courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety.

In 2002, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. That same year, Davila was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 102 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In March 2020, Davila was arrested for a probation violation, and in March 2021, he was released from federal custody.

Davila was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 23, 2022. For more information on his arrest, view his captured bulletin.

38-year-old Salgado IV turned himself into the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office on April 6.

Salgado IV had been wanted since August 2021, when the Ennis Police Department issued a warrant for Salgado’s arrest for assault causing serious bodily injury. The following month, the U.S. Marshals issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In December 2021, the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Salgado’s arrest for assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat, and unlawful restraint. Warrants were also issued for Salgado’s arrest in March 2022 by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Photo of Joaquin Salgado IV courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety.

In 2010, Salgado was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault for incidents involving a 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman. He was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison.

In 2019, Salgado was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol for smuggling migrants and was sentenced to federal prison.

Salgado was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 29, 2022. For more information on his arrest, view his captured bulletin.

TEXAS CRIME STOPPERS REWARD

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Davila’s capture. Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 20 people off the lists, including six gang members and 13 sex offenders. In addition, $35,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists, with photos, on the DPS website.

