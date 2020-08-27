Texas Motor Speedway opens campgrounds to hurricane evacuees

article

Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds to evacuees.

The lot, which is north of Fort Worth, includes a nearby restroom and shower facility.

TMS says the facilities will be sanitized, and social distancing will be encouraged.

“The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “We’re honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole.”

The track's charity is also teaming up with the American Red Cross to collect monetary and blood donations.

DONATION INFO: redcross.org/donate/cm/scc-pub.html/