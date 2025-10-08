Texas National Guard troops begin tasks in Chicago area: AP

article

Some of the Texas National Guard troops sent to Illinois have begun protecting federal property in the Chicago area, the Associated Press reported Wednesday night.

The job is the first word on what the troops are doing outside the state since they were mobilized to the area.

An "element" of 200 Texas National Guard members are guarding the property, an anonymous military source reportedly told the AP.

The source was unable to give details on how the troops are armed.

The specific property being protected was not disclosed.

The guard members arrived in the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed via X.

The members were authorized for deployment Sunday in support of President Donald Trump's administration.

The City of Chicago and state of Illinois sued the Trump administration on Monday trying to stop the national guard from being sent to Chicago. This came hours after a judge blocked the national guard’s deployment to Portland.

Trump sends National Guard to Chicago

The president said he would send in the National Guard to clean up Chicago, pointing to arrests and drops in crime in Memphis and Washington, D.C., where the Guard is already operating.

The White House also said the military troops are needed to protect federal property and employees in places like Chicago and Portland, Oregon, where there have been clashes between ICE agents and protesters.

Illinois is the latest state to file a federal lawsuit to try to stop President Donald Trump from sending in National Guard troops to Democrat-led cities.

That lawsuit calls the deployment of the troops, including hundreds of service members from the Texas National Guard, "unlawful and dangerous."