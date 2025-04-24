Texas purchases 1,100 acres of land for new state park

article

The Brief Texas purchased 1,100-acres of land for a new state park. The new 3,000-acre park will be located in Lampasas and Burnet counties. It is not clear at this time when it will open to the public.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has purchased more than 1,000 acres of land as it works to create a new state park.

Upcoming Texas State Park

What we know:

The new 1,100-acre property in Lampasas and Burnet Counties will be combined with 2,020 acres of recently-acquired land in Burnet County to create the new state park.

The newly-purchased land is across the river from Colorado Bend State Park and includes more than a mile of Yancey Creek. It also includes limestone bluffs and several natural springs.

The land was purchased using money from a one-time funding appropriation and funds from sporting goods sales taxes.

TWPD says now that the new property is ten miles upstream from Lake Buchanan and the land will offer opportunities to create additional recreational opportunities, habitat protection and the conservation of the natural springs.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear when the state park will open.

What they're saying:

"I’d like to thank our incredible team for their hard work in not only acquiring these properties, but also the recent additions at Enchanted Rock and the purchase of Lake Colorado City State Park," TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz said. "The voters of Texas also deserve a huge thank you for saying ‘yes’ to the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which will make the development of this park possible."

"This acquisition will give visitors access to the Colorado River, a beautiful creek and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property. We look forward to generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views of the unique post oak woodland and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property," said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks.

What's next:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will develop a plan to determine recreational opportunities.

They say the plan may take months to complete.