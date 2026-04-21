Texas' newest power plant comes online a month early

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The Brief Texas' latest power plant is fully operation a month ahead of schedule. The Timmerman Peaker Power Plant in Caldwell County is designed to come online quickly during times of peak demand. The 380-megawatt natural gas power plant can provide power to 100,000 homes during peak demand.



The latest push to expand electricity generation in Texas is online after the state's latest power plant became fully operational a month early, the Lower Colorado River Authority announced.

Timmer Peaker Power Plant is a 380-megawatt natural gas power plant near Maxwell, Texas, in Caldwell County. It's designed to be brought online in minutes when needed to provide extra power to the grid.

What they're saying:

"Texas is rapidly adding power to the state grid," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "LCRA's investments in generation through the Texas Energy Fund will help ensure reliability for all Texans as we fortify the state’s ability to power homes. Together, we will keep Texas moving forward."

The plant is capable of powering 100,000 homes during peak demand.

"LCRA is committed to helping support the power grid to make sure Texans and Texas businesses have the power they need when they need it," Stephen F. Cooper, chair of the LCRA Board of Directors, said. "This plant stands ready to provide power within minutes on the hottest summer days, the coldest winter nights, and everything in between."

The plant consists of two units, the first of which was brought online in August 2025. Unit Two connectivity comes a month ahead of schedule.

"The vibrant Texas economy is showing no signs of slowing down, and that means we need additional reliable power available sooner rather than later," Jim Travis, LCRA acting general manager and chief financial officer, said. "Our state is setting new demands for power regularly, and LCRA is pleased to help answer the call by doubling the output of the Timmerman plant and bringing our newest unit online a month early."

The Timmerman power plant is the first Texas Energy Fund-supported project to come online.