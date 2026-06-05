Trump calls Spurs’ Wembanyama ‘great player,’ says he will attend NBA Finals game

The Brief President Donald Trump lauded San Antonio Spurs center and forward Victor Wembanyama in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump said he plans to attend an NBA Finals game next week to cheer on his hometown New York Knicks. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series happens in San Antonio on Friday night.



President Donald Trump praised a San Antonio Spurs player, while announcing he plans to attend an NBA Finals game next week to cheer on his hometown New York Knicks.

What we know:

The Spurs fell to the Knicks during Game 1 of the best-of-seven series in San Antonio on Wednesday night. The teams meet for Game 2 in San Antonio on Friday night.

While taking questions from the press in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said he is happy for Knicks owner James Dolan calling him a competitive and hard-working man.

What they're saying:

Trump also had some nice words for Spurs center and forward Victor Wembanyama.

"Wemby’s a great player," Trump said. "He’s going to be a great player, and he is already a great player. I say, ‘How do you guard this guy?’ He’s 7-foot-5 and he’s a great shot, right? But they find a way to do it."

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

What's next:

Trump said he will accept Dolan’s invite to attend one of the games at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"I’m going," Trump said. "It could be Monday."

That would be the third game of the Finals and the first game of the series to be hosted by the Knicks.