Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick wants Turning Point USA at every college, high school in state

The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged $1M to expand Turning Point USA to every Texas school. The move follows the killing of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, which spurred 135K new chapter requests. Texas officials plan to speak at TPUSA campus events next week as investigations continue.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pledged $1 million in campaign funds to the goal of putting a Turning Point USA chapter on every college and high school campus in the state.

The announcement comes a day after Patrick and state AG Ken Paxton announced their intent to speak at state events for the conservative group, which was founded by activist Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA in every Texas school

Patrick's Friday announcement said he's committing $1 million from his campaign, in hopes that other Texans will donate to the cause as well.

The lieutenant governor said 135,000 requests have been made to start new TPUSA chapters since Kirk's assassination, and he wants Texas to lead to charge.

He mentioned his and Paxton's plans to speak at a TPUSA event at the University of Houston on Tuesday. Paxton will also speak at a UNT event on Monday, and another at Texas State University on Wednesday.

Charlie Kirk and Texas education

Dig deeper:

Since Kirk's death, impacts have rippled through the Texas education system.

The Texas Education Agency launched an investigation in September into teachers who allegedly shared "reprehensible and inappropriate content" about the shooting.

The investigation came in the midst of high-profile terminations for comments and online remarks made about the conservative political commentator's death, including one employee of a Texas school.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

The backstory:

Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and friend of Trump’s, was speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon when a shooter fired a single shot from a building about 140 yards away. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was on the first stop of his American Comeback tour.

Graphic video shared on social media showed the moment Kirk was struck by the bullet and killed.

Kirk's body was flown back to his home state of Arizona on Air Force Two. Trump said he believes Kirk's funeral will be held next weekend. The president said he'll attend.