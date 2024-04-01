Texas person diagnosed with bird flu

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the state’s first human case of avian influenza, or bird flu, on Monday. This comes after the virus was found in dairy cattle in the Texas panhandle last week.

"It is a much more severe illness and much more deadly flu," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

The person tested positive late last week in the Texas panhandle, where the first cases in cattle were reported days before.

"This individual was given Tamiflu, and seems to be improving," said Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen.

Nationwide, this marks the second human case of bird flu, and the first connected to cows. The virus usually infects wild birds, but can spread to domestic birds and other animals, and occasionally humans.

"It is extremely rare, for this virus to be transmitted from one person to another," said Van Deusen. "And the genetic testing that's happened so far doesn't show any changes in the virus."

Symptoms include fever or chills, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and general malaise.

"With this individual who tested positive, the only symptom was conjunctivitis--redness, kind of inflammation of the eye," said Van Deusen. "If you get flu-like symptoms and have been around animals that have been sick or are at risk of having bird flu, we do want you to be tested."

"If it's left untreated, it can be fatal. With treatment, it can have success with curing," said Walkes.

At this point, experts are looking into exactly how the cows got infected in the first place.

"It really is both human health and animal health agencies and experts working together to try to understand exactly what's happening here," said Van Deusen.

The good news?

"At this point, the risk to our community is low," said Walkes.

And if you’re concerned about the milk you drink, DSHS says there’s no need to worry.

"A, the regulations, the laws and rules that apply to dairies require them, and they do, segregate any milk that comes from a sick cow," said Van Deusen. "And then B, if somehow affected milk were in that chain, we have a very high confidence in the effectiveness of pasteurization."

DSHS and the CDC say this is primarily a concern for people who actually work with dairy cattle and poultry. If you do, they suggest taking precautions, such as wearing personal protective equipment.

There is currently no vaccine for bird flu.