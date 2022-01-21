Police in Georgetown, Texas help owl stuck in grill of truck
article
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department helped an owl that got hit by a truck and stuck in the truck's grill. The semi hit the owl while driving southbound on I-35.
Police say the driver pulled over and found the owl, still alive, and in the truck's grill. Two police officers were able to remove the owl successfully.
Officials say the owl was a bit confused at first but flew off alive and well.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter