Police in Georgetown, Texas help owl stuck in grill of truck

The Georgetown Police Department helped an owl that got hit by a truck and stuck in the truck's grill. The semi hit the owl while driving southbound on I-35.

Police say the driver pulled over and found the owl, still alive, and in the truck's grill. Two police officers were able to remove the owl successfully.

Officials say the owl was a bit confused at first but flew off alive and well.

