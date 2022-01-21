Expand / Collapse search

Police in Georgetown, Texas help owl stuck in grill of truck

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Georgetown
FOX 7 Austin
article

Phot courtesy Georgetown Police Department.

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department helped an owl that got hit by a truck and stuck in the truck's grill. The semi hit the owl while driving southbound on I-35. 

Police say the driver pulled over and found the owl, still alive, and in the truck's grill. Two police officers were able to remove the owl successfully. 

Officials say the owl was a bit confused at first but flew off alive and well.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter