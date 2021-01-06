Texas politicians call for an end to violence from those storming U.S. Capitol

article

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching into the building forcing a stop to the congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The images from our nation’s capital is something that has never been seen before.

A day meant for a ceremonial procedure, the certification of the Electoral College vote, turned to violence.

The day started with the president holding a rally in front of the White House.

During that speech, he encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol.

While both the House and Senate debated objections to some of the presidential election results, the Capitol building was breeched.

Windows were broken and supporters of the president made it to the Senate chamber.

Members of Congress were even given gas masks because Capitol police used tear gas on protesters inside.

North Texas Congressman Collin Allred was on the floor when the Capitol was on lockdown with protesters inside.

He was taken to a secure location and is safe.

All North Texas members of Congress are safe and accounted for.

Arlington Rep. Marc Veasey spoke with FOX 4 after the lockdown at the Capitol.

He said he was a couple blocks away and was making his way there, when he got a message from police that the Capitol had been locked down.

Veasey said that this violence was caused by "President Trump's assault on our democracy."

"Enough is enough, they became so afraid of Trump and so concerned with losing their primary, or not being popular in their electorate, and sometimes you just have to say no," Veasey said. "That monster grows so big, that Frankenstein grows so out of control that people become afraid to stand up to it and they feed it...as a result we have what we have today, which is anarchy."

He tweeted that he and his staff are safe, and thanked police for protecting them.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who has backed the president as he tried to overturn the election, tweeted, "Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW," and "violence is always unacceptable."

New Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne called on those who were storming to Capital to stop the violence.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted he doesn't believe violence is the answer.

Paxton sued four battleground states over their election results.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"Peaceful protest is a core tenant of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol must be heeded."

Rep. Van Taylor called the protesters "criminals," and said their actions of storming the Capital were "un-American and should be condemned by everyone who loves our nation."

Rep. Michael Burgess thanked Capitol police, and said violence is never an acceptable answer.

State Representative Jeff Leach called those who stormed the Capital "domestic terrorists," and a "true threat to our Nation."

He said they should be arrested and prosecuted with the "full weight and force of the law."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted he was "saddened and absolutely disgusted by the rioting at the Capitol," and added that this was "un-American and unacceptable."