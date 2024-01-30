With primary season underway, former president Donald Trump holds a large lead over President Joe Biden in a potential head-to-head matchup in Texas, a new University of Houston poll shows.

The poll also shows Trump with a commanding lead over his primary challenger, former ambassador Nikki Haley.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston did an online survey of registered voters in Texas from Jan. 11 to 24.

Texas Republican Primary Poll

According to the poll, Trump holds a large lead in the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary.

The vote intention of the likely voters shows 80 percent supporting Trump, compared to just 19 percent for Haley.

Trump led across several socio-demographic groups in the poll, including women (Trump 81% to Haley 17%), men (Trump 79% to Haley 20%), independents (Trump 64% to Haley 36%) and Latino voters (Trump 86% to Haley 13%).

40% of respondents who were likely Republican Primary Voters said they would never vote for Haley.

The Texas primary will be held March 5 as a part of Super Tuesday.

November 2024 Presidential Election Poll

At this point, it appears the 2024 general election will be a rematch of 2020, with President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump on the ballot.

The poll shows likely voters in Texas leaning toward Trump with 49 percent of the vote, compared to 40 percent for Biden.

While the candidates were nearly even among Texas women (Trump 44% to Biden 43%), the Republican overwhelmingly led among men (Trump 53% to Biden 38%).

Biden did lead Trump among Democrats, Black voters, Gen Z voters and people with at least a 4-year degree.

Texas' 40 electoral college votes will be key in the 2024 election.

The general election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.