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The Brief DPS has expanded the Texas Rangers with a dedicated team of non-commissioned forensic investigators to collect and preserve evidence at crime scenes statewide. The initial 10 investigators have already responded to 178 crime scenes, using advanced 3D scanning and evidence-gathering tools while Rangers focus on interviews and arrests. Created via state funding passed in 2025, the unit is actively growing with six additional investigators currently undergoing six weeks of specialized training.



A new team of forensic investigators has joined the Texas Rangers to help uncover and preserve evidence at crime scenes.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its Texas Rangers Division with a forensic investigators program.

The first 10 forensic investigators joined the department in March and completed six weeks of specialized training before going out into the field. Another six investigators are currently undergoing training.

(Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Close to 200 crime scenes processed so far

Dig deeper:

The team has already responded to 178 crime scenes across the state, working alongside Rangers to gather forensic evidence, such as blood, hair and fingerprints.

These forensic investigators also attend autopsies, make trips to labs, prepare supplemental reports and operate Lecia 3D scanning equipment, which helps detectives digitally revisit a crime scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

How they're helping the Rangers

What they're saying:

Texas Ranger Chief Jason Bobo said the team has quickly become an "incredible asset."

With their help, the Rangers have been able to focus more on conducting interviews at crime scenes, obtaining warrants and carrying out arrests.

"Preserving evidence in a criminal investigation and thoroughly documenting all elements of a crime scene is meticulous work critical to the law enforcement profession," Bobo said. "These forensic investigators are already proving to be an incredible asset; they are leveraging our ability to focus on core investigative duties and enhancing the way we solve crimes and put dangerous offenders behind bars."

Where the funding came from

The backstory:

The 16 new positions were funded through Senate Bill 1, which was passed in 2025, and outlined major state funding priorities. They are all non-commissioned personnel.