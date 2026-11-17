Texas Rangers add team of forensic investigators to help solve crimes: 'An incredible asset'
AUSTIN, Texas - A new team of forensic investigators has joined the Texas Rangers to help uncover and preserve evidence at crime scenes.
What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its Texas Rangers Division with a forensic investigators program.
The first 10 forensic investigators joined the department in March and completed six weeks of specialized training before going out into the field. Another six investigators are currently undergoing training.
(Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Close to 200 crime scenes processed so far
Dig deeper:
The team has already responded to 178 crime scenes across the state, working alongside Rangers to gather forensic evidence, such as blood, hair and fingerprints.
These forensic investigators also attend autopsies, make trips to labs, prepare supplemental reports and operate Lecia 3D scanning equipment, which helps detectives digitally revisit a crime scene.
(Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)
How they're helping the Rangers
What they're saying:
Texas Ranger Chief Jason Bobo said the team has quickly become an "incredible asset."
With their help, the Rangers have been able to focus more on conducting interviews at crime scenes, obtaining warrants and carrying out arrests.
"Preserving evidence in a criminal investigation and thoroughly documenting all elements of a crime scene is meticulous work critical to the law enforcement profession," Bobo said. "These forensic investigators are already proving to be an incredible asset; they are leveraging our ability to focus on core investigative duties and enhancing the way we solve crimes and put dangerous offenders behind bars."
Where the funding came from
The backstory:
The 16 new positions were funded through Senate Bill 1, which was passed in 2025, and outlined major state funding priorities. They are all non-commissioned personnel.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.