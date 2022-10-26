Expand / Collapse search

Head of Texas Rangers retires amid investigation into Uvalde school shooting response

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
FOX 7 Austin

Head of Texas Rangers retires amid investigation into Uvalde school shooting response

Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins retired in September amid an investigation into the Uvalde school shooting response.

AUSTIN, Texas - The head of the Texas Rangers has left the Department of Public Safety amid an investigation into the Uvalde school shooting response.

FOX 7 Austin confirmed with DPS that Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins retired in September.

Uvalde CISD suspends entire district police department

Uvalde CISD police department activities have been suspended "for a period of time," says the district. Currently employed officers will be filling other roles in the district during the suspension.

The Texas Rangers is a criminal investigation branch under DPS.

Collins' retirement is the latest shakeup among DPS personnel involved in the response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 kids and two teachers dead.