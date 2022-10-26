Head of Texas Rangers retires amid investigation into Uvalde school shooting response

The head of the Texas Rangers has left the Department of Public Safety amid an investigation into the Uvalde school shooting response.

FOX 7 Austin confirmed with DPS that Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins retired in September.

The Texas Rangers is a criminal investigation branch under DPS.

Collins' retirement is the latest shakeup among DPS personnel involved in the response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 kids and two teachers dead.