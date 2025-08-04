Texas redistricting: Rep. Casar holds protest outside Governor's Mansion

The Brief Texas Dems flee to other states to block vote on new redistricting map New proposed map would create five more potential GOP seats in Congress Political science professor offers analysis on situation



Sending five more Republicans to Washington by redrawing the lines has caused outrage among Texas Democrats.

Many Texas Democrats have fled to other states to block the vote on the new congressional redistricting map.

Typically, redistricting voter maps takes place every decade, but the last one happened in 2021 and was meant to stay that way through 2031.

US Rep Greg Casar holds protest outside Governor's Mansion

What they're saying:

U.S. Congressman Greg Casar (D-Austin) led a protest outside the Governor's mansion on Monday afternoon, in response to the governor's handling of the Texas House Democrats breaking quorum.

"I really believe in the courage of Texas Democrats who are out here doing the right thing, standing up for voting rights and standing up for their constituents," said Casar.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave lawmakers a deadline of Monday at 3 p.m. or they risk losing their seats. The Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a four-word response, which read, 'Come and take it.'

"You elected your state representative, and Governor Abbott cannot just remove your elected representative from office," said Casar.

Political science professor gives analysis

Dig deeper:

"It's a great way for Democrats to slow down the process because they know under the legislative rules, they simply don't have the votes to stop the Republicans from redistricting," said Brian Smith, political science professor at St. Edward's University.

During a FOX News Channel interview on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott defended the rewrite.

"Since we last did redistricting, there's been a change in law," said Governor Abbott. "A court decision affecting Texas came out and said that coalition districts are no longer required, and it's perfectly legal to dismantle coalition districts."

Changing the state's congressional districts might work in favor of Republicans by giving the party an additional five seats.

"It is a method that's been used before," said Smith. "The only difference now is it's a mid-cycle redistricting, so that makes it even more controversial."

President Donald Trump has mentioned the idea to increase the GOP's razor-thin majority in the house. It is also likely that he is trying to prevent what happened during his first term, when the Democratic Party took back control during the midterms in 2018.

"If you have a legislature redraw on the lines, it's going to be a partisan process and they're going to redraw the lines to favor their party," said Smith. "This is what Texas has. We have a majority of Republicans in the legislature."

"The governor has to do something," said Smith. "His legislature right now cannot do anything. They don't have a quorum. So he has to look and say, What do I have legally that I can do to try to bring them back in?"

Following the quorum break, the Governor ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate the "delinquent Texas House Democrats."

"Our fellow Texans are being let down and not getting the flood relief they need because these Democrats have absconded from the responsibility, and I believe they have forfeited their seats in the State Legislature because they're not doing the job they were elected to do," said Governor Abbott.

It was noted that the states lawmakers ran to are known for redrawing their voter maps in favor of democrats. But Abbott said there are other reasons for redistricting in Texas.

"The district lines will solidify the Barbara Jordan African-American district in the Houston area, and it will add four new Hispanic districts," said Governor Abbott. "There's actually gonna be more racial minority districts in the state of Texas."