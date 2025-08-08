Texas redistricting: Quorum break continues into fifth day

The Brief Democrats' quorum break went into day 5 Burrows says he remains committed to finding ways to break up ongoing quorum break 5 Austin area Democrats named in Ken Paxton's lawsuit to Texas Supreme Court



The Texas Democrats' quorum break went into day five.

The latest:

The roll call came shortly after the 1 p.m. deadline Speaker Dustin Burrows set for the House members to return to the chamber. However, the count fell five short of what was needed.

"There being 95 members present, a quorum is not present," said Speaker Burrows.

After the count, Speaker Burrows made it clear he remains committed to finding ways to break up the ongoing quorum break.

"We have all hands-on deck. We are continuing to explore new avenues to compel a quorum and will keep pressing forward until the job is done," said Speaker Burrows.

The state of Illinois is being pressed to recognize civil warrants Burrows issued for the runaway Democrats holed up there.

He suspended electronic direct deposit of paychecks, making those who were on the walkout appear in person to get their legislative pay.

A removal from office lawsuit was also officially filed to the Texas Supreme Court by Texas AG Ken Paxton. The action, which names 13 Democrats, claims they abandoned their offices and seeks a declaration that those positions are vacant.

Of the 13 Democrats named in the removal lawsuit, five are from the Austin area: John Bucy, Maria Luisa Flores, Gina Hinojosa, Vikki Goodwin, and James Talarico.

Burrows, while speaking with those who were in the House chamber Friday, issued his own warning. The order to round up AWOL lawmakers is no longer limited to state troopers.

"These efforts will continue through the weekend. For those that have fled to Illinois or to California, be reminded that the FBI's assistance has reportedly been enlisted, and their powers are not confined to any singular state's boundaries," said Speaker Burrows.

Burrows told members they are on call this weekend for a possible quick return to Austin.